Landscape artist Robert Pennington's work on display at Holmstad gallery

Local landscape artist Robert Pennington's oil and watercolor paintings are on display at The Holmstad Town Center Gallery through July 7. Local landscape artist Robert Pennington's oil and watercolor paintings are on display at The Holmstad Town Center Gallery now through July 7. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, and weekend by appointment. The Holmstad, a faith-based, nonprofit, continuing care retirement community is located at 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia.

