Join Donut Eating Contest to raise funds, awareness for Salvation Army services
The Salvation Army Tri City Corps Joe K. Anderson Community Center has partnered with Blue Goose Market to host its first Donut Eating Contest in order to raise funds and awareness for crucial services they offer in the Fox Valley area. With a goal of $5,000, money raised from the event will directly benefit programs and services for individuals and families that include: emergency assistance with rent, utility, food, etc., community center activities such as an after-school program, summer day camp, and community exercise classes, character building programs and youth nights.
