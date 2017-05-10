IEEE-EMC Society Chicago Chapter Meeting Attendees Give to Spectrum Defense Fund
The more than 200 attendees at the April IEEE-EMC Society Chicago Chapter meeting donated $756 to the ARRL Spectrum Defense Fund . ARRL Central Division Director Kermit Carlson, W9XA, called the contributions "spontaneous and voluntary."
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|Tue
|resident
|1
|Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor...
|May 6
|LEO 477
|1
|africans
|May 3
|April M.
|4
|Livestock roaming free in Bartlette?
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16)
|Apr 18
|swendell
|6
|New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Blah blah blah
|368
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|74
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC