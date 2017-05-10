IEEE-EMC Society Chicago Chapter Meet...

IEEE-EMC Society Chicago Chapter Meeting Attendees Give to Spectrum Defense Fund

The more than 200 attendees at the April IEEE-EMC Society Chicago Chapter meeting donated $756 to the ARRL Spectrum Defense Fund . ARRL Central Division Director Kermit Carlson, W9XA, called the contributions "spontaneous and voluntary."

