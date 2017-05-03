Hear the story of 'The Other Mozart,' Amadeus' sister and fellow prodigy
"The Other Mozart," the forgotten story of Mozart's genius sister, will be performed on Saturday, May 13, at Fermilab's Ramsey Auditorium in Batavia. The one-woman play "The Other Mozart" tells the story of Nannerl Mozart, Amadeus's sister and fellow prodigy, will be performed on Saturday, May 13, at Fermilab's Ramsey Auditorium in Batavia.
