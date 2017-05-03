Find bargains at Batavia's citywide garage sale
It's garage sale weekend. It's a time for bargain shoppers to find some fabulous deals and a great opportunity for the Fireworks Committee to earn some money for the beautiful aerial display we all enjoy on the Fourth of July.
