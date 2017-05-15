Batavia's Books Between Bites welcome...

Batavia's Books Between Bites welcomes Amy Dickinson May 25

Author and advice columnist Amy Dickinson will speak at Batavia's Books Between Bites May 25 at Batavia Public Library. Batavia's popular monthly noontime Books Between Bites concludes its season on Thursday, May 25, welcoming author and syndicated advice columnist Amy Dickinson.

