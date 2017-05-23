Batavia willing to give, lend up to $...

Batavia willing to give, lend up to $100K to get new restaurant

19 hrs ago

Batavia is willing to give and lend money to the owner of a downtown strip mall to get a restaurant to move in. The Alex Group would like a $25,000 grant and a $75,000 loan for remodeling work being done at 10-30 N. Island Ave. to put a Briana's Restaurant in the space.

