Batavia Wal-Mart joins online grocery shopping bandwagon

With a fanfare, the Batavia Wal-Mart Thursday joined hundreds of other Wal-Marts nationwide in offering shoppers free online grocery shopping. "I'm so excited!," said its first customer, Margie Goliak of Batavia, the first to pick up an order, at 9:10 a.m. Goliak learned of the service several days ago in an email blast the Batavia Chamber of Commerce sent to members.

