Batavia VFW celebrates Loyalty Day with picnic

Bettina Sailer and son Eddie laugh Sunday after a brief attempt at polka dancing to music performed by the Batavia Community Band during the Loyalty Day Community Picnic. Above, the Batavia Community Band performs Sunday at the Loyalty Day Community Picnic at Batavia VFW Post 1197.

