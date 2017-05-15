Batavia record shop ahead of the curve in vinyl comeback
To hear music industry analysts tell it, one would think that vinyl records have made some sort of dramatic comeback in just the past year or so. Those of us in the Tri-Cities who stop in at Kiss the Sky music shop in Batavia regularly or occasionally, know differently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|Sat
|Trumpisawesome
|1
|i love you (May '11)
|May 11
|April M.
|2
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor...
|May 6
|LEO 477
|1
|africans
|May 3
|April M.
|4
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|row row the boat
|5
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC