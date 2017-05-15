Batavia record shop ahead of the curv...

Batavia record shop ahead of the curve in vinyl comeback

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

To hear music industry analysts tell it, one would think that vinyl records have made some sort of dramatic comeback in just the past year or so. Those of us in the Tri-Cities who stop in at Kiss the Sky music shop in Batavia regularly or occasionally, know differently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The thug inmate that was shit gang member Sat Trumpisawesome 1
i love you (May '11) May 11 April M. 2
West Chicago passes referendum.... May 9 resident 1
News Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor... May 6 LEO 477 1
africans May 3 April M. 4
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 74
News Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16) Aug '16 row row the boat 5
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,549 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC