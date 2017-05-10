Aurora man seeks Dem nod for 50th sta...

Aurora man seeks Dem nod for 50th state House seat

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

James Leslie, a married father of three, is running for the nomination, according to his website and a campaign Facebook page. According to his website, Leslie has worked for 15 years as a firefighter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Chicago passes referendum.... Tue resident 1
News Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor... May 6 LEO 477 1
africans May 3 April M. 4
Livestock roaming free in Bartlette? Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16) Apr 18 swendell 6
News New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08) Apr 13 Blah blah blah 368
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr '17 Surrender Kookis 74
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kane County was issued at May 11 at 8:44PM CDT

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,541 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC