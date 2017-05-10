Aurora man seeks Dem nod for 50th state House seat
James Leslie, a married father of three, is running for the nomination, according to his website and a campaign Facebook page. According to his website, Leslie has worked for 15 years as a firefighter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|Tue
|resident
|1
|Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock Franchising Oppor...
|May 6
|LEO 477
|1
|africans
|May 3
|April M.
|4
|Livestock roaming free in Bartlette?
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16)
|Apr 18
|swendell
|6
|New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Blah blah blah
|368
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Surrender Kookis
|74
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC