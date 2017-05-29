After Hours: May 29, 2017
Business, community and governmental leaders attended the first Public Town Hall Forum hosted by the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce. The inaugural event featured a panel representing seven local taxing bodies and provided insight into current activities and pressing issues.
