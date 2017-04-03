Why no advance communication?

Congressman Hultgren, why are you afraid to meet with your constituents? Voters have been at your office in Campton Hills every week to request a town-hall meeting with you to discuss a variety of issues. From what I have been able to research on the internet, you have not had a town hall with your constituents since 2011.

