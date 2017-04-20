Weekend 5: 5 photos

'LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL JR.' WHERE: Vero Voce Theater, 951 State Ave., Suite F, St. Charles WHEN: 7 p.m. April 21 and 28; 7:30 p.m. April 29; 3 and 6 p.m. April 23; 3 p.m. April 30 COST AND INFO: $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors; verovoce.com, 630-584-0139 ABOUT: Vero Voce will stage "Legally Blonde The Musical Jr." The show celebrates a journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons, as Elle Woods tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

