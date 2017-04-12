Valleybrook Community Church, without...

Valleybrook Community Church, without a building, still feels like home

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

A girl walks a hallway in the former Kaneland Middle School building during Palm Sunday service at Valleybrook Community Church on April 9. Worshippers Brian Hyslop, Reggie Greene and Joyce Kruse greet each other before beginning Palm Sunday service in the former Kaneland Middle School building in Maple Park on April 9. Valleybrook Community Church uses both Kaneland middle school buildings for worship services and special events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vern lee Apr 10 Admirer 1
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr 6 Surrender Kookis 75
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Apr 5 Failures 13
CAT shutting down Apr 4 Bulldozer 1
News Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c... Mar 29 April M. 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC