Valley of the Fox Sierra Club Group t...

Valley of the Fox Sierra Club Group to present program April 10 in Batavia

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BATAVIA – Valley of the Fox Sierra Club Group is hosting a new program at 7 p.m. April 10 at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. Jack Darin, executive director of the Sierra Club Illinois Chapter, will be presenting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Thu Surrender Kookis 75
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Apr 5 Failures 13
CAT shutting down Apr 4 Bulldozer 1
News Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c... Mar 29 April M. 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Mar 23 former democrat 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,794 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC