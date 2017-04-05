Unofficial results from busy Aurora-a...

Unofficial results from busy Aurora-area election day

It was a busy election day around the Aurora area, with plenty of races for residents to vote in, and a few referendums as well. a With 24 of 24 precincts reporting, the Geneva Library District proposal to issue $21.8 million in bonds for a new library appears to have passed, with 3,852 voting yes and 3,763 against.

