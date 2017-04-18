'Throwaway society' means fewer shoe repair shops
The cobbler shop is surely one of this nation's oldest trades, considering men and women have needed decent shoes or boots on their feet since the days of Plymouth Rock. And historians claim William Dawes, a shoemaker, was also riding around the Boston area warning residents of the pending British invasion at the same time as Paul Revere on April 18, 1775.
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livestock roaming free in Bartlette?
|Wed
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16)
|Apr 18
|swendell
|6
|New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Blah blah blah
|368
|Vern lee
|Apr 10
|Admirer
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
