Strikers Fox Valley Soccer Club to host ribbon cutting, open house May 4
Take a tour of the Strikers Fox Valley Soccer Club's 50,000-square-foot training facility during an open house Thursday, May 4. Strikers Fox Valley Soccer Club invites you to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia chambers of commerce, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Strikers Fox Valley invites the public to check out their space at 1000 S. Kirk Road in Geneva during an open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m. It will include tours of the 50,000-square-foot indoor training facility. It features a turf field, turf racquetball courts for small skill sessions, two weight training rooms, a core room, college room, coaches room and yoga/fitness studio space.
