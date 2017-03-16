Salsa Verde adds Batavia to Mexican restaurant lineup
Tacos are a specialty at the newly opened Salsa Verde in Batavia, including such options as pollo asado , cochinita pibil , pescado chipotle and pastor . All part of the family behind Salsa Verde are Audel, Abraham and Oswaldo Arechiga at the newly opened fifth location in Batavia, with Oswaldo and Audel overseeing food and menu for the restaurant group.
