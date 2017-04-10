Off-duty firefighter helps neighbors ...

Off-duty firefighter helps neighbors escape blaze

An off-duty Geneva firefighter helped three neighbors escape unharmed early Sunday after fire swept through their St. Charles home, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage, authorities said. According to the St. Charles Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home in the 1000 block of Ronzheimer Avenue about 2:18 a.m. Sunday.

