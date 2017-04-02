Newly elected Batavia School Board members will look to put students first

BATAVIA – Three incumbents on the Batavia School District 101 Board will add newcomer Robert Baty-Barr to their ranks. Baty-Barr earned 2,419 votes, with incumbents Tina Bleakley, Jonathan Gaspar and Susan Locke tallying 2,534, 2,465 and 2,235, respectively.

