Newly elected Batavia School Board members will look to put students first
BATAVIA – Three incumbents on the Batavia School District 101 Board will add newcomer Robert Baty-Barr to their ranks. Baty-Barr earned 2,419 votes, with incumbents Tina Bleakley, Jonathan Gaspar and Susan Locke tallying 2,534, 2,465 and 2,235, respectively.
