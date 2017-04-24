Murder mystery dinner theater to benefit Shakespeare on Clark
Come on out for a fundraiser for Shakespeare on Clark at the Centre's summer production of "Love Labour's Lost" on Sunday, April 30. "And the Murder Goes to …," by Debbi Dennison and Carl Zeitler, will be held at Aliano's Ristorante, 90 N. Island Ave. in Batavia. The menu's theme is "A Night at the Oscars."
