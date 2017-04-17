Motorcyclist killed in Batavia crash ...

Motorcyclist killed in Batavia crash was fleeing officer, police say

A Batavia man who died after crashing a motorcycle Saturday afternoon was fleeing a traffic stop and driving on a revoked license, police said Monday. An officer driving a marked Batavia police car saw the motorcycle traveling about 80 m.p.h. southbound on Kirk Road, where the posted speed limit is 45 m.p.h., police said in a news release.

