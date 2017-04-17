Motorcyclist killed in Batavia crash was fleeing officer, police say
A Batavia man who died after crashing a motorcycle Saturday afternoon was fleeing a traffic stop and driving on a revoked license, police said Monday. An officer driving a marked Batavia police car saw the motorcycle traveling about 80 m.p.h. southbound on Kirk Road, where the posted speed limit is 45 m.p.h., police said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Bababooeytoyouall
|4
|New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Blah blah blah
|368
|Vern lee
|Apr 10
|Admirer
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC