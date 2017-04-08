Milestone Kiwanis Spaghetti Dinner to...

Milestone Kiwanis Spaghetti Dinner to raise funds for youth of Batavia

BATAVIA – Returning for a 30th year, the Batavia Kiwanis Club will serve its annual Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Riverview Banquets on Route 25 in Batavia. The menu will include all-you-can eat spaghetti, complemented by salad, bread and ice cream for dessert.

