Mayor nominates deputy to be next Batavia police chief
Schielke said commissioners previously agreed with him, in a closed session meeting, that the city could promote someone rather than advertise the job throughout the area, state or nation. If approved, Eul would replace Gary Schira, who is retiring May 3. Schira has been Batavia's chief for 11 years and before that was chief of the Bloomingdale department.
