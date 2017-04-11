Luxury home of the day: A walkout basement with a wet bar in this $824,900 Batavia home for sale
Batavia home listed for sale on Zillow: 1S758 Grove Hill Drive. 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 6,174 square feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vern lee
|Mon
|Admirer
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|75
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC