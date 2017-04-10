How to manage hip pain when golfing
It used to be that golf instructors had a fairly good idea of why a golfer might come to them complaining about back problems. The golf technique of yesteryear called for a contortion known as the "reverse C" in which the follow-through of a swing left the player's back looking like, well, the letter "C," but just pointing in the other direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|April M.
|3
|New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|Blah blah blah
|368
|Vern lee
|Apr 10
|Admirer
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|75
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC