Get tickets for Water Street Studios' 'Eye of the Beholder' benefit

Water Street Studios' 'Eye of the Beholder' benefit

Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. in Batavia, invites the community to "Eye of the Beholder," a ticketed garment exhibition to raise funds for its programming, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 12. Tickets are $20 online on eventbrite or $25 at the door. Emerging and professional artists will display garments on live models in the Dempsey Family Gallery that reflect your endless opportunities to observe, celebrate, and/or condemn the qualities that define beauty: gender, body type, age, race, ethnicity, and style.

