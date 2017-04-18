Get tickets for Water Street Studios' 'Eye of the Beholder' benefit

Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. in Batavia, invites the community to "Eye of the Beholder," a ticketed garment exhibition to raise funds for its programming, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 12. Tickets are $20 online on eventbrite or $25 at the door. Emerging and professional artists will display garments on live models in the Dempsey Family Gallery that reflect your endless opportunities to observe, celebrate, and/or condemn the qualities that define beauty: gender, body type, age, race, ethnicity, and style.

