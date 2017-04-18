Geneva Lions honored with awards at district convention

Geneva Lions Howie Pribble, left, receives the George Lazansky Distinguished Service Award, and William Tomasek was given the Jim and Joyce Davis Lifetime Achievement Award with 54 years of service. William Tomasek of St. Charles and Howie Pribble of Batavia, members of the Geneva Lions Club, were recently recognized at the recent District 1-J annual convention in Itasca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.