Fox Valley police reports

Additionally, Brian M. Crawl, 19, of the 700 block of McKee Street, Batavia, was charged with possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis. • Vehicles on the 300 and blocks of South Jackson Street, the 500 block of Walnut Street, the 700 block of Blaine Street, the 300 block of South Harrison Street, the 200 block of Union Avenue and the 1000 block of South Batavia Avenue were burglarized overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.