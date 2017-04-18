Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory director discusses neutrinos
A particle so common that even bananas and avocados emit them, but are so hard to detect that scientists have been trying to uncover its secrets for over 50 years, is being studied by the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. On Wednesday, University Hall Room 108 was over its 252-person capacity as spectators gathered to listen to Nigel Lockyer, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory director, give his biggest talk about neutrinos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livestock roaming free in Bartlette?
|Wed
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16)
|Tue
|swendell
|6
|New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Blah blah blah
|368
|Vern lee
|Apr 10
|Admirer
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC