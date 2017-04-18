Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory...

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory director discusses neutrinos

A particle so common that even bananas and avocados emit them, but are so hard to detect that scientists have been trying to uncover its secrets for over 50 years, is being studied by the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. On Wednesday, University Hall Room 108 was over its 252-person capacity as spectators gathered to listen to Nigel Lockyer, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory director, give his biggest talk about neutrinos.

