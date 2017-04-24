ELO native produces Star Wars fan film

ELO native produces Star Wars fan film

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Review

More than 400 attended the showing of the 58-minute production, filmed on Fermilab's campus in Batavia, Ill., and the surrounding community. "I hope 'Star Wars' fans will see this and it will remind them of when they first saw 'Star Wars.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
africans Sat April M. 2
Livestock roaming free in Bartlette? Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16) Apr 18 swendell 6
News New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08) Apr 13 Blah blah blah 368
Vern lee Apr 10 Admirer 1
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr 6 Surrender Kookis 74
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Apr 5 Failures 13
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kane County was issued at May 01 at 11:01AM CDT

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC