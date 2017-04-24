Ellyn Roth receives Inspiration Award

Ellyn Roth receives Inspiration Award

Ellyn Roth, second from right, fitness coordinator at The Holmstad, receives the Inspiration Award from Terri Cunliffe, left, president and CEO of Covenant Retirement Communities, with Amanda Gosnell, executive director at The Holmstad; and Nicole Sickafoose, right, resident life director. During the 2017 Inspiration Awards Ceremony in St. Charles, Ill., Ellyn Roth, fitness coordinator at The Holmstad -- one of 15 retirement communities operated by Covenant Retirement Communities -- received the Inspiration Award for demonstrating excellence in service standards and behaviors.

