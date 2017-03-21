Broadway stars of 'Rent' to be part o...

Broadway stars of 'Rent' to be part of BHS production

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BATAVIA – Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, the originators of the roles of Roger and Mark, respectively, from the Broadway production of "Rent," will make a one-night appearance in conjunction with the Batavia High School production of the musical April 29. Set in the East Village of New York City, "Rent" won the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The high school performance will begin at 6 p.m. April 29, followed by a 60-minute show by Pascal and Rapp titled "Acoustically Speaking: 20 Years of Friendship."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16) 12 hr April M. 5
News New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08) Apr 13 Blah blah blah 368
Vern lee Apr 10 Admirer 1
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr 6 Surrender Kookis 74
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Apr 5 Failures 13
CAT shutting down Apr 4 Bulldozer 1
News Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c... Mar 29 April M. 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC