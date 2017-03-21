Broadway stars of 'Rent' to be part of BHS production
BATAVIA – Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, the originators of the roles of Roger and Mark, respectively, from the Broadway production of "Rent," will make a one-night appearance in conjunction with the Batavia High School production of the musical April 29. Set in the East Village of New York City, "Rent" won the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The high school performance will begin at 6 p.m. April 29, followed by a 60-minute show by Pascal and Rapp titled "Acoustically Speaking: 20 Years of Friendship."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|April M.
|5
|New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Blah blah blah
|368
|Vern lee
|Apr 10
|Admirer
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC