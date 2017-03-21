Broadway stars of 'Rent' to be part of BHS production

BATAVIA – Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, the originators of the roles of Roger and Mark, respectively, from the Broadway production of "Rent," will make a one-night appearance in conjunction with the Batavia High School production of the musical April 29. Set in the East Village of New York City, "Rent" won the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The high school performance will begin at 6 p.m. April 29, followed by a 60-minute show by Pascal and Rapp titled "Acoustically Speaking: 20 Years of Friendship."

