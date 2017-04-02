Baty-Barr elected to join incumbents on Batavia School Board

BATAVIA – Three incumbents on the Batavia School District 101 Board will add newcomer Robert Baty-Barr to their ranks following election night on April 4. Baty-Barr earned 2,419 votes, with incumbents Tina Bleakley, Jonathan Gaspar and Susan Locke tallying 2,534, 2,465 and 2,235, respectively. William McGrail narrowly lost with 2,158 votes, according to the unofficial combined total from Kane County results and the Aurora Election Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.