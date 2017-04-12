Batavia
In the same incident, police also reported ticketing Brian M. Crawl, 19, of the 700 block of McKee Street, Batavia, for possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana by a minor. a Christopher P. Ramont, 39, of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue, St. Charles, was charged April 8 with domestic battery and interference with reporting domestic violence in the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle, Batavia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livestock roaming free in Bartlette?
|Wed
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16)
|Tue
|swendell
|6
|New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Blah blah blah
|368
|Vern lee
|Apr 10
|Admirer
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC