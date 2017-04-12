In the same incident, police also reported ticketing Brian M. Crawl, 19, of the 700 block of McKee Street, Batavia, for possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana by a minor. a Christopher P. Ramont, 39, of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue, St. Charles, was charged April 8 with domestic battery and interference with reporting domestic violence in the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle, Batavia.

