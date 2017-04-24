Batavia Wind Symphony to perform at SuperState festival
Congratulations are in order for the Batavia Wind Symphony, which was selected to perform Saturday, May 6, at the 2017 Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival. For those in the high school music business, this event is considered a state championship event -- the best bands in Lincolnland showing off their skills for the right to become an "Honor Band."
