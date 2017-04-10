Batavia Wind Symphony selected to play at Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival
The Batavia Wind Symphony will appear at the Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign May 6. The Batavia Wind Symphony has been selected for the fourth time for the Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival May 6. The Batavia Wind Symphony is one of only six schools selected in the Class AAA school size for the Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival May 6. The Batavia Wind Symphony, the highest-performing curricular band at Batavia High School, was recently accepted into the 2017 Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
