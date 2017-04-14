Batavia mayor to appoint Eul as polic...

Batavia mayor to appoint Eul as police chief

BATAVIA – Mayor Jeff Schielke will appoint Deputy Chief of Operations Daniel Eul to be the new chief of police at the Batavia City Council meeting May 1. City aldermen are expected to confirm Schielke's appointment of Eul, who is the head of the police department's operations division. Eul will replace Chief Gary Schira, who has been leading the Batavia Police Department for the past 11 years.

