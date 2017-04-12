Batavia man convicted of breaking 13-year-old's pelvis outside library
A Batavia man has been convicted of violently pushing a 13-year-old and breaking the teen's pelvis outside the Batavia Public Library. Kane County Associate Judge Linda Abrahamson this week convicted Russell R. Jenkins, 38, 1300 block of East Wilson Street, of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place, each a Class 3 felony.
