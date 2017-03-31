Batavia Lions plan milestone pancake breakfast, vision screening
BATAVIA – A sweet milestone is in store when the Batavia Lions Club serves up its 40th annual Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 8 at the Eastside Community Center's Shannon Hall in Batavia. The all-you-can-eat menu will feature pancakes, sausage, eggs, milk, coffee and orange juice, according to a news release.
