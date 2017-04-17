Batavia Historical Society seeks antiques for benefit sale
BATAVIA– The Batavia Historical Society is seeking donations for its “Antiques on Main” event scheduled during Batavia's citywide garage sale May 5 and 6. Volunteers also are needed to assist at the sale. It will be held at the historic Gustafson House, 1117 Main St. All proceeds will benefit the Batavia Depot Museum expansion project, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|April M.
|5
|New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Blah blah blah
|368
|Vern lee
|Apr 10
|Admirer
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC