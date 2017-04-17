Batavia Historical Society seeks antiques for benefit sale

BATAVIA– The Batavia Historical Society is seeking donations for its “Antiques on Main” event scheduled during Batavia's citywide garage sale May 5 and 6. Volunteers also are needed to assist at the sale. It will be held at the historic Gustafson House, 1117 Main St. All proceeds will benefit the Batavia Depot Museum expansion project, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.