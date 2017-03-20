Batavia health care screenings set fo...

Batavia health care screenings set for seniors April 20

BATAVIA – The Holmstad retirement community and CovenantCare at Home will offer free health screenings to seniors from 9 a.m. to noon April 20 in Batavia. Medical practitioners will perform blood pressure checks and cholesterol and blood sugar screenings at The Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia.

