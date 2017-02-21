ArtPals project draws Tri-Cities youth, senior citizens together
High school students in the National Art Honor Society in St. Charles and Geneva partner with residents of GreenFields of Geneva and The Holmstad retirement community in Batavia. BATAVIA – The universality of art is bridging the age divide in the Tri-Cities between high schoolers and retirement community residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16)
|Fri
|April M.
|3
|New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Blah blah blah
|368
|Vern lee
|Apr 10
|Admirer
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC