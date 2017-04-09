American Legion Post 504 invites prospective members
All veterans are invited to attend the post's meetings and join. The gatherings are held the third Tuesday of each month at the Batavia VFW, 645 S. River St. The Poppy Day sale will take place for two weekends, May 13, 14, 20 and 21, at various Batavia businesses.
