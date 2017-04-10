Alice Gustafson School holds its first McTeacher's Night at Batavia McDonald's
Staff from Alice Gustafson School in Batavia work the third shift for McTeacher's Night at the Batavia McDonald's. Alice Gustafson School of Batavia Unit District 101 held its first McTeacher's Night April 13 at the Batavia McDonald's on Wilson St. A McTeacher's Night is organized to help raise money for local schools by having teachers work at McDonald's and then giving a percentage of the night's sales to the local school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mark Lewis of St. Charles (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Bababooeytoyouall
|4
|New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Blah blah blah
|368
|Vern lee
|Apr 10
|Admirer
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC