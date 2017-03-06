Water Street Studios Live Art Series: Noah Gabriel album release party

On Friday, March 24, Noah Gabriel, a singer-songwriter guitarist from Aurora, will celebrate his 10th album release with a solo acoustic set at Water Street Studios, followed by a concert with his band at Kiss the Sky. Water Street Studios Live Art Series is celebrating the 10th album release of local musician, Noah Gabriel from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24. The Live Art Series is a monthly live art performance exploring a variety of art forms including music, film, dance, storytelling, and more! The Live Art Series is made possible by a grant from the Batavia Arts Council.

