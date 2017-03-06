Water Street Studios Live Art Series:...

Water Street Studios Live Art Series: Noah Gabriel album release party

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

On Friday, March 24, Noah Gabriel, a singer-songwriter guitarist from Aurora, will celebrate his 10th album release with a solo acoustic set at Water Street Studios, followed by a concert with his band at Kiss the Sky. Water Street Studios Live Art Series is celebrating the 10th album release of local musician, Noah Gabriel from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24. The Live Art Series is a monthly live art performance exploring a variety of art forms including music, film, dance, storytelling, and more! The Live Art Series is made possible by a grant from the Batavia Arts Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to... Mar 2 Reppat 6
District 94 Referendum Mar 1 A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09) Feb 27 good riddance 195
missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14) Feb 26 Justice for Robin... 6
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Feb 26 A concerned mom 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Kane County was issued at March 08 at 10:21AM CST

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC