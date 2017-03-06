Three teens arrested for Oswego vehicle burglaries
Three juveniles are facing multiple felony charges this week after allegedly burglarizing vehicles while driving around in a stolen car early March 2. According to Oswego police, officers were called to 600 block of Hawley Drive around 1:45 a.m. for reports of three men breaking into vehicles. The witness went on to further describe a suspicious vehicle that had been circling the block several times.
