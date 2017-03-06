Three teens arrested for Oswego vehic...

Three teens arrested for Oswego vehicle burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Legal Record

Three juveniles are facing multiple felony charges this week after allegedly burglarizing vehicles while driving around in a stolen car early March 2. According to Oswego police, officers were called to 600 block of Hawley Drive around 1:45 a.m. for reports of three men breaking into vehicles. The witness went on to further describe a suspicious vehicle that had been circling the block several times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to... Mar 2 Reppat 6
District 94 Referendum Mar 1 A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09) Feb 27 good riddance 195
missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14) Feb 26 Justice for Robin... 6
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Feb 26 A concerned mom 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC