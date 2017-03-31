Suburban election preview: Mayoral ra...

Suburban election preview: Mayoral races, school funding and a few firsts

Voters in many Chicago's suburbs will head to the polls Tuesday - if they haven't cast early ballots - to choose local government leaders and decide on a variety of proposals concerning their towns, schools, libraries and fire districts. Voters in Aurora, the second-largest city in the state, will elect a new mayor.

